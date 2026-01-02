New Patawalonga gates open up healthy marine environment

Release date: 30/12/25

A major upgrade to the Patawalonga Lake System’s south gates is complete, helping to maintain a healthy environment for marine life and support recreational activities along the lake.

The gates allow fresh seawater to circulate through the 1.6-kilometre-long Patawalonga Lake System and flow back out to sea via the Barcoo Outlet – using the tides to flush the lake to keep it healthy and clean.

The gates also play an important role in controlling water levels in the lake and diverting urban stormwater to reduce flood risk in surrounding areas including Glenelg and the Adelaide Airport.

The $17.3 million project involved replacing all eight steel gates, lifting components and electronic control system which had reached the end of their serviceable life.

The new stainless-steel gates will have a lifespan of up to 50 years without the need for major refurbishment.

The upgraded electronic control system – responsible for automatically opening and closing the gates – features new inlet and outlet sensors to provide real-time, high-sensitivity data to monitor and manage water levels, including in severe weather.

Several waterways and drains flow into the system – known locally as ‘The Pat’ – including the Sturt River, Brown Hill Creek, Keswick Creek, Patawalonga Creek and the Adelaide Airport drain.

These waterways flow from a catchment area of more than 230 square kilometres, with most water coming from the Sturt River and Brown Hill Creek catchments.

The lake is a key refuge for the local population of bottlenose dolphins, including frequent visitor ‘June’. Green Adelaide has provided support to create the Patawalonga Dolphin Trail, a walking trail recognising the area’s unique wildlife.

Works completed will also ensure a quality marine environment for popular community activities like fishing, kayaking and other water sports.

Located at the Glenelg Marina, the south gates structure comprises the motor-driven lift gates, a walkway connecting Glenelg and Glenelg North, and a boat lock.

McMahon Services Australia delivered the works, which began in August 2024. For more information, visit the Department for Environment and Water website.

Click here for vision of June and other dolphins along with an overview of the Patawalonga Dolphin Trail.

Quotes

Attributable to Lucy Hood

The Patawalonga Lake System plays an important role in water quality management, flood prevention and supporting marine life, including dolphins who frequent the area.

The new gates replace ageing infrastructure to ensure a healthy lake which the community can continue to enjoy and get active on the water.

A modern and upgraded system, providing real-time data to operators, will help protect local infrastructure against the risk of flooding.

Attributable to Department for Environment and Water Manager, Assets and Operations, Tom Campbell

This has been a large project, and the Department for Environment and Water would like to thank the local community for their patience throughout construction.

The new control system is a significant enhancement for managing the Pat, offering improved functionality for system operators to support ongoing, reliable operations.

Attributable to Dolphin Dock founder and researcher, Marianna Boorman

People can follow the self-guided Patawalonga Dolphin Trail and scan the QR codes at the trail stations and picnic shelters to learn about this area, its wildlife, our unique dolphins and how we can protect them.

This includes never to feed, touch, or harm dolphins and to remind people to avoid approaching or harassing them, to reel in fishing lines if dolphins are close and to dispose of rubbish properly.

We are very grateful to the lake system operations team and the people who worked on the South Gates who kept an eye out for June (the dolphin who visits the Patawalonga most often), to ensure his safety during the upgrade. We are also very grateful to the residents and boat owners who continue to look out for him and the other wildlife in the area.