Dr. Anelia Sutton Announces Flexible Payment Plans for Mission Possible University Students

Dr. Anelia Sutton MPU Logo

New payment options expand access to practical legal education through Mission Possible University

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Anelia Sutton , founder of Mission Possible University (MPU), today announced the launch of flexible payment plans designed to make MPU’s educational programs more accessible to students seeking practical legal education.The new payment plan options allow eligible students to enroll in Mission Possible University courses through structured installment payments rather than a single upfront cost. The initiative reflects MPU’s continued focus on reducing financial barriers to education and increasing access to legal knowledge.“Education should be accessible, not restrictive,” said Dr. Anelia Sutton. “By offering payment plans, Mission Possible University is providing more people with the opportunity to learn how the legal system works and how to better prepare themselves for real-world legal situations.”Mission Possible University is an online education platform that provides courses focused on legal education for everyday people, including understanding court procedures, legal terminology, documentation practices, and strategic preparation. MPU is an educational institution and does not provide legal advice or attorney services.Payment plan availability, eligibility requirements, and installment details are presented to students during the enrollment process on the Mission Possible University website.About Mission Possible UniversityMission Possible University is an online education platform dedicated to making legal education more accessible and understandable for the general public. Through structured courses and digital resources, MPU helps individuals gain knowledge of legal processes and improve their ability to navigate legal matters with confidence. Mission Possible University provides education only and does not offer legal advice.About Dr. Anelia SuttonDr. Anelia Sutton is the founder of Mission Possible University, creator of LawEd™, and author of The Law Revolution . Her movement has empowered thousands of everyday people with tools, strategies, and legal understanding traditionally locked behind gatekeepers. Her work has reached millions across social media, inspiring a national shift toward accessible legal education.Media Contact:For press and media inquiries, please visit:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.