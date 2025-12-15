Dr. Sutton Announces Expansion for Legal Education NOT Advice Podcast With 100+ New Episodes Planned

Legal Education NOT Advice Podcast

Dr. Sutton Announces Expansion of The Legal Education NOT Advice Podcast following early listener engagement across major streaming platforms.

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Legal Education NOT Advice Podcast, hosted by educator and author Dr. Anelia Sutton , has announced plans to expand its programming with more than 100 additional episodes scheduled for release following the launch of its initial episodes.The podcast focuses on legal education and general legal information designed to help listeners better understand court systems, legal terminology, and documentation practices.The Legal Education NOT Advice Podcast is currently available on major streaming platforms, including Amazon Music, Amazon Audible, Spotify, and iHeartRadio, with distribution continuing across mainstream podcast platforms.Early listener response to the podcast’s initial episodes has contributed to the decision to expand its episode lineup. Future episodes will continue to focus on legal education topics presented in an accessible, easy-to-understand format for a general audience.“The goal of the podcast is to make legal education easier to understand and more widely available,” said Dr. Anelia Sutton. “Many people encounter legal systems without having had the opportunity to learn how they work.” The podcast is part of a broader digital education initiative that includes online educational resources and programming designed to improve legal literacy.About the Legal Education NOT Advice PodcastThe Legal Education NOT Advice Podcast is an educational podcast dedicated to improving legal literacy through general legal education and informational discussions. The podcast does not provide legal advice, legal representation, or legal services and is intended solely for educational and informational purposes.About Dr. Anelia SuttonDr. Anelia Sutton is the founder of Mission Possible University , creator of LawEd™, and author of The Law Revolution . Her work focuses on expanding access to legal education and improving legal literacy through educational programs and digital media.Media Contact

