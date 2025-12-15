Dr. Anelia Sutton Introduces LawEd™ Framework for Accessible Legal Education

Dr. Anelia Sutton #LawEd coined by Dr. Anelia Sutton

Dr. Anelia Sutton outlines the LawEd™ educational framework designed to improve legal literacy through clear, accessible instruction.

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Anelia Sutton , educator and founder of Mission Possible University , has introduced LawEd™, an educational framework designed to make legal education more accessible and easier to understand for the general public.LawEd™ is an educational approach focused on teaching foundational legal concepts, terminology, and procedural awareness in a clear and structured format. The framework emphasizes general legal education and informational content and does not provide legal advice or legal representation.Developed through Dr. Sutton’s experience in legal education and digital learning, the LawEd™ framework is used across educational materials and programming offered through Mission Possible University and related platforms.“LawEd™ was created to help people better understand how legal systems work before they ever step into a courtroom,” said Dr. Anelia Sutton. “The goal is to improve legal literacy by presenting information in a way that is practical, understandable, and accessible.”The LawEd™ framework is delivered through online courses, digital resources, podcasts, and educational media designed for individuals seeking general legal knowledge.About LawEd™LawEd™ is an educational framework created by Dr. Anelia Sutton that focuses on improving legal literacy through general legal education and informational content. LawEd™ does not provide legal advice, legal representation, or legal services and is intended solely for educational purposes.About Dr. Anelia SuttonDr. Anelia Sutton is the founder of Mission Possible University and creator of LawEd™. She is the author of The Law Revolution and develops educational programs and digital content focused on expanding access to legal education and improving legal literacy.Media Contact

