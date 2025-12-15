'How Not to Die' Now Streaming on UnchainedTV for Free

Streaming at Unchained.TV for Free How Not to Die: Based on the International Bestseller of the Same Name UnchainedTV: News & Entertainment Network

How Not to Die: Now a Movie Based on the International Bestselling Book

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Not to Die is a bold feature documentary that confronts the greatest threat to human health—our diet. Based on the international bestselling book of the same name, by Dr. Michael Greger, this movie plays like a fast-paced action thriller but is packed with hard-hitting data that just might save your life.

How Not to Die exposes the role of the standard Western diet in fueling today’s most widespread illnesses. The film offers jaw-dropping, but evidence-based, insights into the prevention of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, obesity, kidney disease, liver dysfunction, and a spectrum of brain disorders, including dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. It also addresses how diet influences the development of colon, prostate, and other digestive cancers, delivering life-saving information with clarity and authority.

UnchainedTV is a free, nonprofit streaming TV network dedicated to promoting a healthy, sustainable, plant-based lifestyle and offers this film to the public without any fee. UnchainedTV's President, Jane Velez-Mitchell, says, "The crucial information in this powerful, meticulously researched documentary can help people avoid preventable lifestyle diseases and improve their chances of living a long and healthy life. What could be more important than that?"

A POWERHOUSE CAST OF TOP MEDICAL EXPERTS

This is not just another health documentary—this is a call to action from leaders in the field of lifestyle medicine and nutrition science. The cast includes a powerhouse lineup of pioneering physicians and researchers: Dr. Columbus Batiste, Dr. T. Colin Campbell, Dr. Garth Davis, Dr. Caldwell Esselstyn, Dr. Michael Greger, Dr. Michael Klaper, Dr. Dean Ornish, Dr. Angie Sadeghi, Dr. Ayesha Sherzai, Dr. Dean Sherzai, and Dr. Kim Williams.

Together, these experts dismantle the myths that keep millions locked in cycles of disease, medication, and medical dependence. They illuminate how a whole food, plant-based diet—rich in fiber, antioxidants, and essential nutrients—can fuel the body’s natural healing mechanisms, restore metabolic health, and drastically reduce the risk of chronic illness. Dr. Greger’s organization, NutritionFacts.org, offers a wealth of information and guidance for those who may wish to change their eating habits after watching the film.

With a blend of personal narrative, scientific rigor, and cinematic power, How Not to Die is more than a film—it’s a movement. It invites viewers to challenge everything they thought they knew about food, health, and medicine—and to reclaim the power to thrive.

From the visionary director of Earthlings, acclaimed filmmaker Shaun Monson returns to tackle the deadly connection between what we eat and how we live or die. In this groundbreaking film, Monson not only directs but also photographs, and edits, bringing his signature cinematic intensity to a subject that affects every one of us. Monson shares his producing role with Jim Greenbaum and author Dr. Michael Greger.

With Jim Greenbaum, Jay Karandikar, and Kyle Vogt as executive producers, the film brings together some of the world’s top medical experts to deliver a message that is as urgent as it is empowering: many of our most feared chronic diseases are not only preventable—they may also be reversible.

