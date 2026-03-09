UnchainedTV, Plant-Based TV Network, Reports Explosive Growth

UnchainedTV's New Eco-Reality Series UnchainedTV's Vegan Cooking Series UnchainedTV's Vegan Travel Show

Global reach doubles as 50M+ views cement UnchainedTV as a premier hub for plant-based media and animal advocacy.

The plant-based movement is expanding across America and the world, something legacy media is ignoring. But, we’re on top of it.” — Jane Velez-Mitchell, Founder/President, UnchainedTV

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UnchainedTV, the world’s premier free, nonprofit vegan and animal rights streaming network, has announced a year of record-breaking expansion in its 2025 Impact Report. By bridging the gap between niche activism and global entertainment, the network has solidified its position as a mainstream powerhouse for plant-based content.

In a historic milestone, UnchainedTV more than doubled its reach from the previous year, surpassing 50 million views across all platforms in 2025. This surge was accompanied by deep audience engagement, with viewers clocking over 5.5 million minutes of content watched. While social media drove a massive 31 million views, the network’s dedicated streaming platforms—including OTT, FAST, and web—contributed over 1.1 million views. UnchainedTV Founder and President, Jane Velez-Mitchell, a longtime TV journalist and New York Times bestselling author, expressed excitement over the growth noting, “The plant-based movement is expanding across America and the world, something legacy media is ignoring. But, we’re on top of it.”

Programming Excellence & Mainstream Reach

The network successfully targeted "veg-curious" audiences through high-impact acquisitions and original productions. Key highlights included the debut of the documentary How Not to Die and UnchainedTV’s streaming of the short film from famed director Louie Psihoyos entitled Can Dogs Live on a Plant-Based Diet? The network’s original hits also returned, including new seasons of the award-winning vegan cooking series New Day New Chef and the vegan travel show Kale Krew, alongside the network’s eco-reality pilot Green Goddesses Take New York.

Operational Efficiency & Independent Journalism

Operating with a mission-first model, UnchainedTV maximizes its global impact through a lean structure and embrace of skilled volunteers committed to the cause of a sustainable, cruelty-free world. This efficiency allows the network to provide exclusive, independent journalism, such as over 30 hours of live coverage of the Zoe Rosenberg "Right to Rescue" trial—a UC Berkeley graduate tried and convicted for rescuing suffering chickens destined for slaughter. Moving forward, UnchainedTV remains committed to proving to animal lovers, environmentalists, the health conscious and the general public that a plant-based, cruelty-free lifestyle is in their own best interest.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.