Tokyo's Waseda Uni. Releases Podcast S2, Ep. 7 "University vs. Corporate Startups: A Tale of Two Entrepreneurial Paths"

TOKYO, JAPAN, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Waseda University released episode seven, “University vs. Corporate Startups: A Tale of Two Entrepreneurial Paths”, of season two of its English language podcast series “Rigorous Research, Real Impact” on December 16, 2025. All podcast episodes are available for free on Spotify Apple Podcasts , Amazon Music, and YouTube Episode 7: “University vs. Corporate Startups: A Tale of Two Entrepreneurial Paths”The seventh episode of season two features Professor Alex Coad (Faculty of Commerce), whose new study compares the motivations, cultures, and performance of entrepreneurs emerging from universities versus those from the corporate world. In conversation with host & PhD student Fabian Johannes (Graduate School of Economics), Professor Coad challenges the assumption that cutting-edge academic research naturally leads to high-performing startups, highlighting the cultural hurdles and identity shifts university-based founders often face. The episode also explores global entrepreneurial ecosystems, Japan’s evolving startup landscape, and how the Waseda Business School and Professor Coad’s seminar classes equip aspiring innovators with both theory and practical tools—offering listeners a compelling look into what it takes to turn ideas into real-world impact.About Season 2Season two features eight knowledgeable Waseda researchers casually conversing with Waseda PhD students about their recent, rigorously conducted research in the humanities/social sciences, their thoughts on working in Japan at Waseda, and the merits of the English-based degree programs they are a part of. Short 15-minutes episodes will cover a range of themes that include translanguaging in the Japanese sociolinguistic context, legendary game designer Hideo Kojima, and hybrid peacebuilding. It’s the perfect choice for international listeners considering attending university in Japan, current students contemplating further study in graduate school, and researchers looking to make the move to Japan and work for a university that stresses the importance of interdisciplinary approaches.Episode Release ScheduleOne episode released every two weeks.*Please note the schedule is subject to change.■Episode 8（Release date: 2026/1/13）：Professor Yuhee Jung (Faculty of Social Sciences)—“Institutionalized Socialization: How Companies Help Newcomers Belong”About Waseda UniversityWaseda University currently offers English-based degree programs at six of its undergraduate schools and 15 of its graduate schools. According to the 2024 Japan Student Service Organization’s report, Waseda welcomes the highest number of international students per year in Japan. Additionally, in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024 Waseda placed in the top 100 in the world in the broad subject areas of Arts & Humanities (rank #65) and Social Sciences & Management (rank #99).

