AMMWEC Hosts Women-Led Interfaith Iftar in New York City to Strengthen American Communities

Rabbinat Leah Fine Zeba with Rabbinat Fine and Rabbinat Berkowitz Interfaith Women Leaders Breaking Fast

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Muslim & Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council (AMMWEC) hosted a powerful women-led Interfaith Iftar in New York City, bringing together Jewish, Christian, and Muslim women faith leaders and community representatives to celebrate the spirit of Ramadan while strengthening bonds across faith communities in America.The gathering highlighted the leadership of women of faith who are working together to build bridges, foster dialogue, and strengthen American communities at a time when unity and understanding are more important than ever.At the interfaith Iftar, Rabbanit Fine reflected on the deep connections between the Abrahamic faiths. She shared how a conversation about the biblical figure Moses led to a moment of realization about shared traditions.She explained that while discussing Moses, someone asked if she meant Prophet Musa, the name used in Islam. In that moment, she recognized that Muslims, Jews, and Christians were speaking about the same holy figure, simply using different names. The experience led her to explore the similarities between the traditions which she found that there were many shared teachings and values.Her reflection underscored the spirit of discovery and respect that defined the evening’s dialogue.Among the distinguished participants were Rabbanit Dr. Adena Berkowitz, Rabbanit Leah Fine, Rukshana Faruque, Mrs. Nahar Moni, Camile Samuel, Anna Stefano, and Nurun Alam, representing diverse faith traditions and community organizations committed to cooperation and mutual respect.In a meaningful gesture of cultural solidarity, Rabbanit Leah Fine wore a traditional South Asian kurta, honoring the cultural heritage of many Muslim participants and symbolizing the inclusive spirit of the evening.Throughout the program, speakers emphasized that gatherings like this serve as powerful reminders that interfaith engagement is essential to countering hate, fostering understanding, and promoting peaceful coexistence in diverse societies like the United States.Women of faith have a unique role to play in building bridges and creating spaces where communities can meet with respect and dignity, participants noted during the conversations.The event concluded with attendees sharing a traditional Ramadan Iftar meal, reinforcing the central theme of the evening — that shared humanity, mutual respect, and dialogue across faiths can create stronger and more united communities.AMMWEC continues to lead initiatives across the United States that elevate the voices of Muslim women working alongside partners from Jewish, Christian, and other faith communities to promote peace, pluralism, and civic cooperation.

