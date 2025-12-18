Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,508 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 441,083 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI & Excessive Speed

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A4011265

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nally                         

STATION: St. Johnsbury                

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 12/17/25 @ 1942 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I91 MM 133, St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: DUI & Excessive Speed

 

ACCUSED: Farid Hamidzadeh                                           

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Huntington, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police observed a vehicle traveling well in excess of the posted speed limit. The activation of the radar verified the speed to be 100mph in a posted 65mph zone. A traffic stop was initiated, and the operator was identified as Hamidzadeh. Investigation revealed that Hamidzadeh had also operated under the influence. Hamidzadeh was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks for processing. Hamidzadeh was released on a citation.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME:  01/05/2026 @ 0830 hours        

COURT: CALEDONIA

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper William Nally

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 # 1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

802-748-3111

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI & Excessive Speed

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.