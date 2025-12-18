St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI & Excessive Speed

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A4011265

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nally

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 12/17/25 @ 1942 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I91 MM 133, St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: DUI & Excessive Speed

ACCUSED: Farid Hamidzadeh

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Huntington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police observed a vehicle traveling well in excess of the posted speed limit. The activation of the radar verified the speed to be 100mph in a posted 65mph zone. A traffic stop was initiated, and the operator was identified as Hamidzadeh. Investigation revealed that Hamidzadeh had also operated under the influence. Hamidzadeh was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks for processing. Hamidzadeh was released on a citation.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/05/2026 @ 0830 hours

COURT: CALEDONIA

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper William Nally

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 # 1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

802-748-3111