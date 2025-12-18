St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI & Excessive Speed
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4011265
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nally
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 12/17/25 @ 1942 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I91 MM 133, St. Johnsbury
VIOLATION: DUI & Excessive Speed
ACCUSED: Farid Hamidzadeh
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Huntington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police observed a vehicle traveling well in excess of the posted speed limit. The activation of the radar verified the speed to be 100mph in a posted 65mph zone. A traffic stop was initiated, and the operator was identified as Hamidzadeh. Investigation revealed that Hamidzadeh had also operated under the influence. Hamidzadeh was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks for processing. Hamidzadeh was released on a citation.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/05/2026 @ 0830 hours
COURT: CALEDONIA
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper William Nally
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 # 1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
802-748-3111
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.