Traffic Alert - Interstate 89 Southbound, Richmond, Bolton, Waterbury
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Interstate 89 Southbound, Richmond, Bolton, Waterbury has no obstruction in the area of Mile Marker 72.7 crash scene has been mostly cleared, southbound lanes are open, use caution in case of debris, snow or remaining responder vehicles/traffic in the area. due to a traffic incident.
This incident is expected to last for UPDATE: both southbound lanes open, use caution. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
