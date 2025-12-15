Primped Pooches Mobile Dog Spa Expands Service Areas with Addition of New Grooming Van

North Texas Luxury Mobile Dog Groomer Comes To you

MCKINNEY , TX, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Primped Pooches Mobile Dog Spa is excited to announce continued growth across North Texas with the addition of a brand-new dog grooming van, allowing the company to serve more pet families and meet increasing demand for its luxury, stress-free mobile dog grooming services.

Known for delivering professional grooming right to clients’ driveways, Primped Pooches has become a trusted name for pet parents seeking experienced, compassionate care—especially for doodle breeds, senior dogs, and pups who experience anxiety during traditional grooming visits. The newest dog grooming van expands availability while maintaining the high standards of safety, comfort, and quality the brand is known for.

“Our groomers are truly best-in-class,” said Bernadette Coleman, Owner of Primped Pooches Mobile Dog Spa. “Each member of our team is highly experienced and trained to work with dogs who need extra patience and care, whether that’s a senior dog, an anxious pup, or a high-maintenance doodle coat. The demand for our services continues to grow, and this new van allows us to better serve our community without sacrificing quality.”

Primped Pooches has seen consistently high demand throughout its service areas, with appointments often booking well in advance. Pet parents appreciate the convenience of one-on-one grooming, reduced stress for their dogs, and the ability to work with groomers who understand both coat health and canine behavior.

“Our schedule stays full because families want a grooming experience that prioritizes their dog’s comfort and well-being,” Coleman added. “The response from our community has been incredible, and this expansion is a direct result of that trust.”

With the new grooming van now in service, Primped Pooches will continue expanding its reach while remaining committed to personalized, professional care for every dog it serves.

