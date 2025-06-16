As Texas Heatwaves Intensify, Primped Pooches Mobile Dog Spa Helps Pet Owners Keep Dogs Safe, Cool, and Comfortable

North Texas Luxury Mobile Dog Groomer

McKinney-Based Mobile Grooming Company Urges Pet Parents to Prioritize Summer Grooming to Prevent Heatstroke and Matting in Dogs

A well-groomed coat helps regulate body temperature, prevents heat-related illness, and reduces shedding and hotspots.” — Bernadette Coleman

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With triple-digit temperatures sweeping across Texas, veterinarians are urging pet owners to prioritize their pets’ health during the scorching summer months. One local company is taking action to keep dogs safe—and stylish—right at their doorstep.

Primped Pooches Mobile Dog Spa, a McKinney-based luxury mobile grooming service, is helping dog owners beat the heat by offering professional grooming services designed to prevent overheating, matting, and skin issues caused by high temperatures and humidity.

“We’re not just about making dogs look good—we’re about keeping them healthy,” says the team at Primped Pooches. “A well-groomed coat helps regulate body temperature, prevents heat-related illness, and reduces shedding and hotspots.”

The Risk is Real

According to the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine, dogs are especially vulnerable to heatstroke during the summer. In fact, breeds with thick or curly coats—like doodles and golden retrievers—can suffer from overheating and skin infections without regular grooming.

"Most pet parents don’t realize that matted fur can act like insulation, trapping heat close to the body," explains Bernadette Coleman, founder of Primped Pooches. "By coming directly to your home, we remove the stress of car rides and hot pavement, giving your dog a calm, climate-controlled grooming experience.”

Mobile Grooming: Convenience Meets Canine Comfort

Unlike traditional salons, Primped Pooches brings the spa to you. Their state-of-the-art grooming van is equipped with cool air conditioning, warm water baths, and gentle handling—ideal for senior dogs, anxious pups, and those who need extra care during the summer months.

Texas Pet Owners Are Booking Ahead

With demand surging, Primped Pooches is encouraging clients in Plano, Allen, McKinney, Frisco, and surrounding areas to book appointments in advance. Summer grooming slots are filling fast as pet parents look for reliable, trusted solutions to protect their furry family members from the brutal heat.

“Think of grooming like sunscreen for your dog,” says Bernadette Coleman. “You wouldn’t go out in this weather without protection—and neither should your pup.”

About Primped Pooches Mobile Dog Spa:

Founded in McKinney, Texas, Primped Pooches provides luxury mobile grooming services to dogs of all sizes and breeds. Specializing in doodles, double-coated dogs, and senior pets, their stress-free, air-conditioned grooming van ensures your dog gets the best care without leaving your driveway.

To schedule an appointment or learn more, visit:

🌐 https://www.primpedpooches.com

Serving Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Allen, and surrounding North Texas areas.

Media Contact:

Bernadette Coleman

Primped Pooches Mobile Dog Spa

214-817-0362

groomer@primpedpooches.com

https://www.primpedpooches.com

