NinjaTech AI Joins Linux Foundation’s Agentic AI Foundation (AAIF), Advancing Open Standards for Autonomous AI Systems

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NinjaTech AI , a Silicon Valley-based agentic AI company, today announced it has joined the Agentic AI Foundation ( AAIF ) as a Silver member. The AAIF, established under the Linux Foundation with founding contributions from Anthropic, OpenAI, and Block, provides neutral governance for open-source agentic AI infrastructure.The formation of the AAIF marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of artificial intelligence, as the industry transitions from conversational AI systems to autonomous agents capable of independent decision-making and cross-system coordination. By joining the foundation, NinjaTech AI reinforces its commitment to building the future of AI on open, interoperable standards that benefit the entire developer community."As developers building complex agentic systems, we've experienced firsthand the challenges of fragmentation and incompatibility. The AAIF's focus on open standards directly addresses these pain points. By participating in this initiative, we're helping to ensure agentic AI is built on solid, community-vetted foundations." - Babak Pahlavan, CEO, NinjaTech AIThe AAIF's inaugural projects—Model Context Protocol (MCP), goose, and AGENTS.md—represent the foundational building blocks for the next generation of AI systems. MCP has already been adopted by major platforms including Claude, Cursor, Microsoft Copilot, Gemini, VS Code, and ChatGPT, with over 10,000 published MCP servers deployed. AGENTS.md has been adopted by more than 60,000 open-source projects, while goose provides a robust framework for building reliable agentic workflows.NinjaTech AI brings deep expertise in autonomous agent development to the foundation, with a unique Linux-based virtual machine approach. The company's participation in the AAIF will focus on contributing to open standards development, sharing best practices, and collaborating with other members to advance the agentic AI ecosystem.The AAIF operates under the Linux Foundation's proven governance model, which has successfully stewarded critical open-source projects including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, and PyTorch. This neutral, community-driven approach ensures that no single company controls the direction of foundational AI infrastructure.Platinum members of the AAIF include Amazon Web Services, Anthropic, Block, Bloomberg, Cloudflare, Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI. Gold members include Adyen, Arcade.dev, Cisco, Datadog, Docker, Ericsson, IBM, JetBrains, Okta, Oracle, Runlayer, Salesforce, SAP, Shopify, Snowflake, Temporal, Tetrate, and Twilio Inc.For more information about NinjaTech AI and its work in agentic AI, visit ninjatech.ai . To learn more about the Agentic AI Foundation, visit aaif.io.About NinjaTech AINinjaTech AI is a Silicon Valley-based company building next-generation autonomous AI agents designed to execute complex tasks from start to finish. The company's leadership team brings over 30 years of combined AI experience with former senior leaders from Google, Meta, and AWS. NinjaTech AI is backed by Amazon's Alexa Fund, Stanford Research Institute (SRI), and Samsung Venture Fund.

