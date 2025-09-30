NinjaTech AI's Autonomous AI Agent, Now Powered by Anthropic’s Sonnet 4.5

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NinjaTech AI today announced a major platform enhancement with the integration of Anthropic's cutting-edge Sonnet 4.5 model into its flagship SuperNinja autonomous AI agent. This strategic partnership delivers what Anthropic officially describes as "the best coding model in the world" to SuperNinja users, establishing a new benchmark for AI agent performance in complex task execution.A Foundational Leap for AI AgentsThe integration brings significant advancements to SuperNinja’s capabilities, particularly in tool calling, coding, and reasoning that involve mult-step information retrieval and complex problem-solving.- Parallel Tool Calling - A feature notably absent in previous versions, parallel tool calling enables simultaneous execution of multiple operations. This capability benefits approximately 20% of SuperNinja tasks, significantly accelerating workflows that involve multiple independent operations.- Superior Coding Performance - With state-of-the-art performance on SWE-bench Verified, Sonnet 4.5 delivers exceptional results for software development tasks. In coding agent scenarios, accuracy increased from 80% to 96%, representing a 16 percentage point improvement.- Extended Autonomous Operation - Sonnet 4.5 can maintain focus for more than 30 hours on complex tasks, making steady progress while providing accurate status updates. This enables SuperNinja to handle projects of unprecedented complexity with minimal human intervention.Benchmark PerformanceNinjaTech AI’s internal testing reveal remarkable improvements:- 20% faster task completion due to few mistakes and better reasoning- 18.2% cost savings through more efficient token usage- 12.5% higher task completion rate when compared to Sonnet 4.0- Visibly higher quality outputs with improved instruction followingThese improvements translate to tangible productivity and business benefits, including accelerated project timelines, higher task success rates, and improved quality of deliverables. Read more about NinjaTech AI's benchmarks here Real-World Example: The Stock Analyzer ChallengeIn our head-to-head testing, SuperNinja powered by Sonnet 4.5 outperformed all competitors:Prompt: "Build a web-based modern & professional stock analyzer for Mag7 with charts with forecasts. Give me suggestions with different risk factors on how to allocate $1M in order to double it in the next 6 months via Mag7 and provide rationale for it. Summarize the top latest news around each company and make sure all external links are working correctly. Think & add useful features to better learn & analyze for the web application. Build, test and then deploy a permanent link for it."SuperNinja Powered by Sonnet 4.5 Results:- 57 steps to completion (vs. 500 steps for GPT-5)- Highest quality information retrieval- Fast, modern, instantly usable results- Rich visualizations and analysisAvailabilityUsers can try NinjaTech AI's Sonnet 4.5 integration today via SuperNinja's Complex Mode or directly through the chat model selection at https://super.myninja.ai . For additional information, visit https://www.ninjatech.ai About NinjaTech AINinjaTech AI is a Silicon Valley-based company building next-generation autonomous AI agents designed to execute complex tasks from start to finish. The company's leadership team brings over 30 years of combined AI experience with former senior leaders from Google, Meta, and AWS. NinjaTech AI is backed by Amazon's Alexa Fund, Stanford Research Institute (SRI), and Samsung Venture Fund.Media ContactNinjaTech AIpress@ninjatech.ai

