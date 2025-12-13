Sumner County Man Indicted, Charged in Westmoreland Arson Investigation
SUMNER COUNTY– An investigation by special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Sumner County man in connection to a fire that occurred in September.
On September 12th, TBI special agent fire investigators joined the Westmoreland Fire Department in investigating a fire that occurred at a residence in the 4000 block of Bledsoe Street in Westmoreland. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information identifying James Allen Jones, Jr (DOB: 05/15/97) as the individual responsible for starting the fire.
Last week, the Sumner County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Jones with one count each of Aggravated Burglary, Arson, and Vandalism over $10,000. On December 12th, Jones was served with the capias in the Sumner County Jail, where he was already being held on unrelated charges. His bond is set at $100,000.
The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.
If you have information about an intentionally set fire, call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.
