Hosted.com’s WordPress Hosting Infrastructure Enhancements for Uptime and Performance

CA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hosted.com has announced major infrastructure improvements to its WordPress Hosting platform, resulting in a verified uptime of 99.9% and enhanced overall system performance. These enhancements enable the company to deliver dependable website performance, enabling businesses to operate uninterrupted and without concerns about downtime.The optimizations focused on refining the technical foundation that supports WordPress sites hosted on the company’s systems. These improvements include advanced server architecture, enhanced processing and resource allocation technologies, and refined caching and database systems designed to maintain steady performance and uptime.Server Hardware and SoftwareHosted.com’s WordPress Hosting server infrastructure is built to meet the specific requirements of the WordPress CMS (Content Management System). The company uses high-frequency AMD processors and DDR5 memory to enhance CPU speed, content delivery, and database responsiveness even during peak traffic periods or spikes.These features are part of Hosted.com’s ongoing effort to provide a reliable platform for businesses that use WordPress to build and manage their websites.In addition to the hardware, Hosted.com has enhanced its content and data distribution systems by integrating the WordPress LiteSpeed Caching plugin. These updates help manage the flow of content between servers and visitors, ensuring that static files and frequently accessed data load quickly without needing to be downloaded on each visit. The result is smoother site navigation and faster performance across varying device types and locations.Hosted.com’s focus on optimization also includes database configurations that support WordPress performance. The system is designed to handle content-heavy, dynamic websites efficiently, improving querying and page responsiveness without requiring additional adjustments.CloudLinux Server Software Hosted.com’s partnership with CloudLinux, a Linux-based server operating system, provides resource partitioning and isolation features that allow the company to manage website performance and stability better.CloudLinux’s Lightweight Virtual Environment (LVE) technology allows for the containment of resource usage within individual accounts. This prevents the “noisy neighbor” effect, a common challenge in shared hosting environments, where one website’s activity can impact others. Through this system, each site on the server is allocated its own CPU, memory, and I/O resources, ensuring balanced performance across all accounts.The isolation capabilities of CloudLinux also provide an additional layer of security by minimizing cross-site vulnerabilities. Each account operates within its own secure container, reducing the risk of unauthorized access and protecting against the spread of malware or data theft.Wayne Diamond, CEO of Hosted.com, said:“Our objective has been to deliver tangible improvements that directly impact uptime and operational consistency. By refining both hardware and software-level performances, we can offer customers a reliable, high-performance WordPress environment. Each element has been implemented with long-term stability in mind. The integration of advanced operating system software backed by cutting-edge hardware components helps ensure that our customers’ websites stay up, available, and running smoothly.”The hosting structure reflects Hosted.com’s emphasis on maintaining a dependable infrastructure for WordPress users. By combining high-performance hardware with sophisticated software tools, the company has reinforced its ability to deliver reliable hosting for a range of site sizes and configurations.Looking ahead, Hosted.com plans to continue refining its system architecture to align with emerging web standards and technology developments. Its ongoing objective is to provide dependable uptime, consistent speed, and a secure environment for WordPress users.About Hosted.comHosted.com offers secure and scalable Web Hosting solutions for individuals and businesses. The company provides a range of services, including Domain Registration, Web and WordPress Hosting, and website building tools. Hosted.com is committed to helping clients through reliable, easy-to-use solutions.About Wayne DiamondWayne Diamond, CEO of Hosted.com, brings over 25 years of expertise in web hosting and domain management. Under his leadership, Hosted.com is focused on delivering intuitive, customer-centric solutions that make building and managing websites easier for everyone.

