Jamie Cullum: The Pianoman at Christmas from the Royal Albert Hall

A filmed performance of Jamie Cullum’s Christmas concert, recorded at the Royal Albert Hall and released online from 7.30pm GMT on 13 December.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jamie Cullum and his big band return to the Royal Albert Hall to perform music from his festive album The Pianoman at Christmas, in a concert recorded this week at the London venue.

Joined on stage by the big band, including musicians from Kansas Smitty’s and the Mercury Prize-nominated Joe Webb, the programme ranges from solo piano performances to full big band arrangements. The set includes songs such as Beautiful Together and Christmas Don’t Let Me Down, alongside festive favourites Hang Your Lights and It’s Christmas.

Jamie Cullum’s Christmas concerts at the Royal Albert Hall have become a regular part of the seasonal music calendar, combining jazz, big band sounds and Christmas repertoire in one of the UK’s best-known concert venues.

The full filmed performance will be available to watch online from 7.30pm GMT on 13 December.

https://stage.playerplus.com/product/jamie-cullum-xmas-2025


Player+ distributes live and on-demand concerts, performances and sporting events, providing audiences worldwide with access to filmed events.
https://www.playerplus.com
https://www.stageplayerplus.com

Jamie Cullum – The Pianoman at Christmas | Royal Albert Hall (Official Trailer)

