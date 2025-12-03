Hunter vs Frankham: Heavyweight Boxing Fight Streams Live Worldwide on StagePlayer+ This Friday 5 December

Hunter vs Frankham heavyweight boxing clash streams live worldwide this Friday 5 December on StagePlayer+, the official global broadcaster from York Hall, London. Heavyweight boxing clash - Hunter vs Frankham streams live worldwide this Friday 5 December on StagePlayer+, the official global broadcaster from York Hall, London.

US heavyweight Michael “Bounty” Hunter faces unbeaten British prospect Eli Frankham this Friday 5 December, with full card streaming worldwide on StagePlayer+.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- US heavyweight contender Michael “Bounty” Hunter will face unbeaten British prospect Eli Frankham in a high-stakes heavyweight clash at York Hall, Bethnal Green, on Friday 5 December 2025. The full five-fight card will be broadcast live and worldwide on StagePlayer+, with coverage beginning at 6.00pm GMT / 1.00pm ET.Hunter, a former world title challenger known for durable, high-level performances against Oleksandr Usyk and Alexander Povetkin, arrives with elite experience and a respected resume in the division. Frankham, undefeated as a professional, enters the bout looking to secure the biggest win of his career and propel himself into the wider heavyweight conversation.Fans in the United States, the United Kingdom and around the world will be able to watch the event live via the official pay-per-view stream on StagePlayer+.How to Watch – Official PPVWatch Live Worldwide: www.watchhunterfrankham.com Coverage: 6.00pm – 11.00pm GMT / 1.00pm – 6.00pm ETPrice: £9.99 (UK) / $14.99 (USA)Devices: Smart TV, browser, mobile, tabletPlatform: StagePlayer+ (official global broadcaster)Main Event: Hunter vs FrankhamMichael Hunter (24-1-2)Hunter brings one of the most respected records in modern heavyweight boxing, including victories over Martin Bakole, Sergey Kuzmin and Mike Wilson. He pushed Usyk over 12 rounds and held Povetkin to a draw, underlining his toughness, conditioning and world-level pedigree.Eli Frankham (9-0-0)Frankham arrives unbeaten and determined. Known for his front-foot pressure and natural power, the 26-year-old views this as the defining test of his career and an opportunity to break into the global heavyweight picture.Stakes:– A win for Hunter strengthens his position among the world’s top contenders.– A win for Frankham would mark a major breakthrough on the British and international stage.Full International Undercard:Lee McAllister (52-3-0) vs Theophilus Tetteh (19-10-2)Middleweight – 6x3 roundsMcAllister, a multi-division champion with more than 50 wins, takes on Ghana’s Tetteh in a technical matchup between two experienced operators.Darren Traynor (16-4-0) vs Sagar Chand (6-1-0)Super Lightweight – 6x3 roundsA competitive contest featuring former British title challenger Traynor against Nepal’s Chand.Charley Leigh Brown (4-0-0) vs Rajwant Kaur (5-8-0)Lightweight – 6x2 roundsBrown continues her unbeaten progression against India’s experienced Kaur.George Juby (1-0-0) vs Sunil Kumar (4-10-1)Super Welterweight – 4x3 roundsJuby looks to build on his strong debut against the seasoned Kumar.Official StatementGianluca Di Caro, Vice-President and CEO of the British and Irish Boxing Authority (BIBA), said:“Hunter vs Frankham is a meaningful heavyweight contest. Michael Hunter brings genuine world-level experience, while Eli Frankham represents the next generation of British heavyweight talent. The undercard is strong and competitive, and we are pleased that fans around the world will have clear access to the full event via StagePlayer+.”Event DetailsDate: Friday 5 December 2025Coverage: 6.00pm – 11.00pm GMT / 1.00pm – 6.00pm ETVenue: York Hall, Bethnal Green, LondonMain Event: Hunter vs FrankhamUndercard: McAllister–Tetteh; Traynor–Chand; Brown–Kaur; Juby–KumarWatch Live Worldwide: www.watchhunterfrankham.com

