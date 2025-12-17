Sessions Boutique Introduces 'The Studio,' a Remote Recording Platform With Integrated Real-Time Interpreter

Sessions Boutique recording studio in Rio de Janeiro Sessions Boutique official company logo

A breakthrough in remote music production: unlimited sessions, world-class musicians, and seamless collaboration powered by a built-in real-time interpreter

Our mission is simple: give creators access to the best musicians in the world and make collaboration seamless, no matter where they live or what language they speak.” — Luciano Mendonça, Founder

FL, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sessions Boutique , an innovative new music-tech platform built for artists, producers, and creators worldwide, today officially reveals The Studio by Sessions Boutique — a subscription-based service that gives users unlimited, real-time remote recording sessions with world-class session musicians from around the globe. Unlike traditional marketplaces, The Studio introduces two unprecedented innovations to the remote-recording industry: unlimited sessions for one flat fee and the first real-time interpreter ever integrated into a recording platform, eliminating language barriers during live sessions.This announcement marks the company’s first public reveal ahead of its global launch. While the platform will open for public exploration beginning today, official bookings will open on January 15, 2026, giving musicians early access to the vision, features, and talent roster behind Sessions Boutique.A New Era of Remote Recording:Designed by musicians for musicians, Sessions Boutique reimagines how artists collaborate remotely. Members can book unlimited live sessions with vetted professionals — including drummers, bassists, guitarists, pianists, horn players, orchestral musicians, and more — all accessible instantly through an intuitive web platform.Powered by high-quality real-time audio and video, users can watch musicians record their tracks live, give direction on the spot, and receive studio-quality stems immediately after each session.“Remote collaboration has become essential in today’s music landscape,” said Luciano Mendonça, founder of Sessions Boutique. “But until now, the tools available were fragmented, expensive, and limited. One of Sessions Boutique's most groundbreaking features is its AI-powered real-time interpreter, enabling seamless communication between users and musicians who do not speak the same language.The interpreter supports multiple languages — including English, Portuguese, Spanish, Japanese, German, and French, among others — allowing creators from any region to direct musicians with clarity and confidence. Whether a guitarist in Brazil is working with a songwriter in Los Angeles, or a producer in Tokyo is guiding a horn section in the U.K., the interpreter ensures communication is fluent, direct, and instantaneous.“This technology changes everything,” Mendonça added. “It removes one of the biggest barriers in international collaboration — communication. Now, you can work with anyone, anywhere, and speak freely as if you shared the same language.”A Global Network of Elite Musicians:Sessions Boutique’s roster features a carefully curated selection of top-tier musicians who have recorded or performed with major artists from Sony Music, Universal Music Group, TV networks, film productions, award-winning bands, and internationally recognized ensembles.Many of the platform’s first musicians come from Brazil, with additional talent from the U.S. and Europe. This initial focus reflects the company’s deep roots and long-standing professional network in Brazil, where its founder has collaborated with top-tier musicians for years. The company created a unique model where the players are also partners. Additionally, Sessions Boutique is the first service of its kind to have a dedicated studio and engineering team in Rio de Janeiro — an exclusive space developed specifically to serve string players, horn session musicians, and drummers who do not have home-studio infrastructure. It also provides Sessions Boutique with a unique marketing advantage: the ability to showcase its own branded recording studio.This global network continues to grow as the company expands into new markets.Built for Real Producers, Independent Artists, and Creative Teams:- Sessions Boutique was designed to solve real-world challenges faced by:- Independent artists needing affordable, repeat collaboration- Producers looking for reliable, top-tier musicians- Songwriters wanting to build full productions quickly- Agencies, advertisers, and film/TV studios requiring fast turnaround- Multilingual creators struggling with communication barriersThe platform’s flagship subscription plan, All-Access, gives users unlimited live recording sessions — an innovative model built around a roster of world-class musicians who record with major artists, award winners, and top global productions.Beyond its subscription plan, Sessions Boutique also offers premium à-la-carte services, including full-orchestra recording sessions, premium mixing and mastering, and custom production services, providing creators with a complete ecosystem for high-level music production. Unlike shared-session orchestra models, which group multiple clients into the same recording block, Sessions Boutique offers fully dedicated, custom orchestra sessions that give creators complete control over their project — with no compromises and no shared time.Beginning today, new musicians will be added to the platform gradually during the Beta period. This phase allows Sessions Boutique to continuously onboard talent, refine its user experience, and collect community feedback to ensure the highest-quality service ahead of the full launch.Looking Ahead: Bookings Open January 15:Today marks the brand reveal, allowing the world to discover Sessions Boutique, explore the platform, meet the musicians, and understand the groundbreaking technology behind The Studio.The next milestone arrives on January 15, when bookings officially open. A second press release will be published on that date, announcing full platform availability and opening the doors to early subscribers.“We have spent years building a service that respects musicians, empowers creators, and elevates the remote-recording experience,” said Mendonça. “December 17 is the start of that story — and January 15 is when the world gets to make music with us.”About Sessions Boutique:Sessions Boutique is a music-technology company based in Tampa, FL, dedicated to transforming remote music production. Its core product, The Studio, offers unlimited real-time remote recording sessions with world-class musicians, powered by the world’s first built-in real-time interpreter for recording environments. Sessions Boutique partners with elite talent across the U.S., Brazil, Europe, and beyond, serving artists, producers, songwriters, and creative teams worldwide.For more information, visit: www.sessionsboutique.com Media inquiries: press@sessionsboutique.com-30-

What If You Could Record With the World’s Top Musicians?

