Pinecone INIBOX InitVerse (INI) Miner Now Listed on ASIC Marketplace

Pinecone INIBOX InitVerse (INI) Miner Now at ASIC Marketplace

ORLANDO, NY, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ASIC Marketplace has reported that the Pinecone Matches INIBOX InitVerse is now available, providing miners with a fresh and useful choice for InitVerse (INI) mining. This is a sign that the popularity of InitVerse is on the rise, with a commensurate increased requirement for mining equipment specifically developed for new blockchains.InitVerse has been gradually receiving attention for its scalability and performance, with miners now actively seeking a way to engage with the network. It is evident that the need for mining solutions has never been more imperative with the rising interest in the initiative, with the Pinecone Matches INIBOX InitVerse Miner providing an ideal solution that offers efficiency, scalability, and usability.The Pinecone Matches INIBOX is powered by the VersaHash algorithm, giving a hashrate of 850 MH/s with a power requirement of 500W. This mining rig is ideal for miners who are seeking stable hashrates yet find it complicated to manage mining machines with high power requirements. In addition, the rig is compact, making it portable enough, weighing less, hence ideal for home mining.The miner is optimized for regular use and is equipped with a high-performance cooling fan that promotes efficient temperatures. It has a sound level of 60 dB, which is ideal for a mining environment. Additionally, Ethernet connectivity facilitates effortless setup within a mining network.For miners wishing to learn more about potential returns, there is a way to assess the Pinecone Matches INIBOX profitability via Mining Now ; it is a mining profitability platform that informs on real-time profitability, taking into consideration factors such as electricity prices.The design of the Pinecone Matches INIBOX is such that it can function even in different conditions, with temperatures that range from 5°C to 40°C, as well as humidity that is 95% or less. It is portable, with a weight of approximately 3.05 kg, making it easy to locate.ASIC Marketplace ongoing dedication to providing the mining sector with relevant solutions on a timely basis is evident with the release of the Pinecone Matches INIBOX. This is because the product is yet another solution that miners can use in their mining activities. The Pinecone Matches INIBOX InitVerse Miner is currently available on the ASIC Marketplace website, with limited availability in stock.

