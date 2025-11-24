Cyber Monday Discounts Now Available on ASIC Miners at ASIC Marketplace

Cyber Monday ASIC Miner Sale Get the Best Discounts Now

LOS ANGELES, GA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ASIC Marketplace , a trusted global distributor of crypto mining hardware, has launched its biggest Cyber Monday sale of 2025 , offering miners clear and meaningful savings across a wide range of high-performance ASIC Miner units. Each featured model comes with its own exclusive Cyber Monday coupon code, and customers also have the option to use the general coupon code CYBER70 on any product. The emphasis this year is simple: choose the coupon code that gives the best final price for the miner you want.The lineup includes several of the most in-demand machines in the industry. The Bitmain Antminer L9 - a leading Scrypt miner for Litecoin and Dogecoin - comes with the CYBER180 coupon code, delivering one of the strongest discounts in the sale. Bitcoin miners can secure the powerful Antminer S21 XP (270Th/s) using the CYBER180 coupon code, while efficiency-focused buyers can choose the Antminer S21 Pro (234Th/s) with the CYBER150 coupon code. For Zcash and other Equihash coins, the Antminer Z15 Pro is paired with the CYBER120 coupon code, and entry-level SHA-256 customers can opt for the Canaan Avalon Q (90Th/s) using the CYBER80 coupon code.These model-specific coupon codes make the savings structure clear and direct for each miner, while the universal CYBER70 coupon code remains available for any customer who wishes to apply it instead. Whether upgrading a mining farm or starting a new setup, buyers can choose the one coupon code that provides the greatest advantage for their selected hardware.All Cyber Monday units are brand-new, fully authenticated, and backed by official manufacturer warranties between 180 and 365 days. ASIC Marketplace supports every purchase with secure worldwide shipping, industrial-grade packaging, and expert assistance on installation, cooling, and power requirements.With limited stock expected to move quickly, ASIC Marketplace encourages customers to select their preferred model early and apply the most suitable Cyber Monday coupon code at checkout to secure maximum savings during the event.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.