Recruitment in Action: CBP Tampa Career Expo

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is on a mission—and wants you to be a part of it. Every day, CBP works to protect the nation’s borders and is seeking out individuals to join its ranks. This January, that search took us to Tampa, Florida, where we hosted a special law enforcement expo to connect with those ready to serve.

CBP law enforcement professionals host a recruitment event

The energy in the room was palpable as law enforcement professionals and community members gathered to learn more about CBP’s mission and opportunities. Over two days, more than 571 people walked through the doors to meet recruiters face-to-face. By the end, 434 attendees had taken the next step and completed applications to join CBP—an impressive 76% conversion rate, nearly double the industry standard.

What made the Tampa Expo stand out wasn’t just the numbers, but the sense of purpose shared by attendees and participants. CBP teams from across the agency created a welcoming space where questions were encouraged and career paths were explored. For many, it was a chance to see firsthand what it means to be part of a team that values service and community.

CBP officers answer questions about the application process

This event is just one example of how CBP is reimagining recruitment. In recent months, our recruiters have traveled to 26 states—including all along the southern border and Puerto Rico—meeting people where they are and listening to what matters most to them. Since January 2025, nearly 130,000 attendees have participated in 195 CBP recruitment events, each one an opportunity to build new connections.

We know that personal connections matter. Our data shows that applicants who talk with a recruiter are more likely to complete the hiring process. That’s why CBP has established Interior Recruitment Teams across the country, providing local support and guidance every step of the way. CBP also hosts frequent online webinars and career expos, where applicants can join live discussions with agents and officers who share their experiences and answer questions.

CBP is committed to making the recruitment process as smooth and transparent as possible. Our dedicated Careers website and applicant portal offer real-time updates and self-service scheduling, helping applicants stay informed and engaged. We continue to expand our recruiter teams and offer competitive incentives, making it easier for qualified candidates to join us in our mission.

CBP recruiters discuss career opportunities in law enforcement

The Tampa Expo was more than a recruitment event—it was an example of how we’re working to build a stronger workforce and, ultimately, a safer nation.

As CBP continues to grow, we invite you to be a part of its story. If you’re looking for a meaningful career where you can serve your country and your community, visit careers.cbp.gov to learn more.

Interested in attending our next recruitment event? Find out how you can join us, virtually or in person: https://go.dhs.gov/i6b.