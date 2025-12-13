CISA issues update on voluntary cybersecurity performance goals 

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Dec. 11 released an update to its voluntary Cybersecurity Performance Goals, which includes measurable actions for critical infrastructure, including health care. The update aligns with the latest cybersecurity standards outlined by the National Institute of Standards and Technology and addresses the most common and impactful threats facing critical infrastructure. The guidance also highlights the role of governance in cybersecurity management, emphasizing accountability, risk management and strategic integration of cybersecurity into day-to-day operations.

For more information on this or other cyber and risk issues, contact Scott Gee, AHA deputy national advisor for cybersecurity and risk, at sgee@aha.org. For the latest cyber and risk resources and threat intelligence, visit aha.org/cybersecurity.

