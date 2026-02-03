AHA Committee on Governance announces officers, new members for 2026 

The AHA’s Committee on Governance has announced its 2026 officers and new members. The officers are Chair Kathy Garrett, M.D., board director, Orlando Health; Chair-elect Maryjane Wurth, trustee, Carle Health; and Past Chair James Liggins Jr., director, Bronson Healthcare Group.

The new committee members are Sandy Maxwell Smith, R.N., board member, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare; Jared Rogers, vice chair, board of trustees, Grande Ronde Hospital; and William Shum, board member, Montefiore Health System.

The Committee on Governance is one of several national advisory committees of the AHA Board of Trustees. The committee represents the AHA’s trustee members by participating in the AHA’s advocacy, policy and resource development. Learn more about AHA Trustee Services.