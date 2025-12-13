DC DMV Makes Knowledge Testing Available in 10 Additional Languages, Enhances Payment Options

Media Contact: Chiderah Monde, PIO; (202) 729-7098

Beginning December 15, 2025, the DC Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will offer the Knowledge Test in 9 new languages. In addition to the 15 languages currently available, District residents may now take the Knowledge Test in Turkish, Hungarian, Finnish, Danish, Indonesian, Dutch, Farsi, Italian and Swedish.

Additionally, in partnership with the Office of the Chief Financial Officer, starting December 15, the agency’s online payment platforms will accept ACH/electronic check payments with no service fee added. Contactless and Digital Wallet payments will also now be accepted at all DMV locations; however, the DMV will assess a 2.5% service fee to all debit and credit card transactions completed online, through the mobile app, and in-person. For more information on the DMV Knowledge Testing System and payment solution enhancements, visit the DMV website.