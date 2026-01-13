DMV News You Can Use for January 2026

A Message from DC DMV Director Gabriel Robinson

Happy New Year, DC! I hope your 2026 is off to a productive start. Here at DC DMV, we are excited and ready for the months ahead as we prepare to introduce new initiatives, enhance our internal processes and improve the DMV customer experience for all DC residents, while remaining focused on public safety. It's going to be a great year!

With the winter season in full effect, there will be increased chances for inclement weather. Keep reading this month's newsletter for some helpful winter driving tips to stay safe while traveling on District roads.

January is also Human Trafficking Awareness Month. This month, we spotlight the critical role that Commercial Driver License (CDL) holders play in assisting victims, and how to report a possible trafficking situation if you see something suspicious.

As always, your feedback is important to us. Write us a letter or join us for DMV's monthly Live Chat on the first Thursday of each month. The next DC DMV Live Chat is scheduled for Thursday, February 6 at 12 p.m.

Thank you for reading this edition of our newsletter. Stay safe, DC!

DMV News You Can Use - January 2026