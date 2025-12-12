Road Rage/Shots Fired-1300 S Bangerter Hwy

On 12/12/2025 at approximately 11:39 hours troopers responded to a shots fired call near the area of 1300 South Bangerter Highway. Troopers on scene determined this call to be a result of a road rage incident. This incident is between two individuals that are currently both being cooperative with law enforcement. At this time there is no outstanding threat to the public. Currently this is an active investigation.

