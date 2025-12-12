REACTION: STORM BYRON FLOODING IN GAZA

Responding to Storm Byron, which has caused widespread flooding in Gaza, Bushra Khalidi, Oxfam Occupied Palestinian Territory Policy lead said:

"Civilians are now wading through sewage, mud and debris, with no proper shelter. This is not a failure of preparedness or capacity; it's the direct result of the systematic obstruction of aid.

"The Israeli authorities continue to block the entry of basic shelter materials, fuel and water infrastructure, leaving people exposed to entirely preventable harm. When access is denied, storms become deadly. This suffering is being manufactured by policy, not weather."