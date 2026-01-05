Oxfam condemns the violation of international law in Venezuela and warns of its impact on peace, democracy and human rights

Oxfam categorically rejects the recent US military intervention in Venezuelan territory, which constitutes a violation of international law and an unacceptable interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign country. This action threatens regional stability, contradicts the principle of Latin America and the Caribbean as a zone of peace, agreed upon by the States of the region, and constitutes a violation of the United Nations Charter and the laws and Constitution of the United States.

Venezuela has undergone a prolonged deterioration of democracy, restrictions on civic space and serious human rights violations, leading to an unprecedented humanitarian crisis in Latin America which has driven more than 8 million Venezuelans from their country. However, the solution can never come from unlawful armed intervention by a foreign power, whose stated objectives include control of the country's oil resources. The only legitimate solution must be built by Venezuelans themselves, with the support of the international community, through peaceful and democratic mechanisms.

“Venezuelan civil society has been on the front lines, providing humanitarian aid and standing with those most affected by the crisis. Now more than ever, we must recognize and strengthen these efforts, supporting them as they continue to defend human rights, protect vulnerable people, and work toward restoring democracy,” said Gloria García Parra, Regional Director of Oxfam in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Oxfam warns of the risk that this intervention could lead to violence against civilians and exacerbate the humanitarian crisis that was already affecting 19.6 million people at the end of 2024. The imposition of external agendas reinforces power structures that concentrate benefits in the hands of a few, while the majority face poverty, inequality and lack of opportunities.

Oxfam urges the international community and the governments of the region to: