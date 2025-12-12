FRIDAY MEASLES UPDATE: DPH Reports 15 New Measles Cases in Upstate, Bringing Outbreak total to 126, 11 Total School Exposures

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Dec. 12, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. ― The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is reporting 15 new cases of measles in the state since Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in South Carolina related to the Upstate outbreak to 126 and the total number reported to DPH this year to 129.

Thirteen of the new cases are from known household exposures, one was from a neighborhood contact and another was from an unknown source still being investigated.

There are currently 267 people in quarantine and 13 in isolation.

Based on the new cases, DPH has identified public exposures at two more schools: Campobello Gramling School (67 students in quarantine) and Boiling Springs Elementary (16 students in quarantine), bringing the total number of schools currently impacted to 11.

The other impacted schools are Fairforest Elementary (27 in quarantine); Hendrix Elementary (40 in quarantine); Mabry Middle School (13 in quarantine); Chapman High School (5 in quarantine); Rainbow Lake Middle School (60 in quarantine); Tyger River Elementary (21 in quarantine); Fairforest Middle School (3 in quarantine); Dorman High School-Freshman Campus (8 in quarantine); and Inman Intermediate (43 in quarantine).

DPH encourages those potentially exposed to notify a health care provider of the exposure before seeking care to allow arrangements to be made in clinical settings to protect others as clinical sites have also been settings of public exposures.

A person with measles is contagious from four days before the rash appears through four days after its onset, meaning people with mild symptoms can spread measles before they know they have the disease. To help stop the spread of measles, it is very important for those who have even mild illness or are in quarantine to stay home to protect others. We encourage employers to support workers in following DPH recommendations to stay out of work while ill or in quarantine which also protects businesses, other workers and clients.

To stay up-to-date on the latest measles outbreak information, visit our dedicated webpage here.

Vaccination continues to be the best way to prevent measles and stop this outbreak. Vaccines are also available at many primary care provider offices and pharmacies, as well as DPH Health Departments.

Any community partners or organizations interested in scheduling a vaccination event from DPH’s Mobile Health Unit can request a visit to their location by completing this form on our website. DPH will prioritize requests for MMR vaccination events, if received, and will also take steps to increase appointment availability for MMR vaccination in health department locations, should demand dictate.

Outbreak Data Points

Age breakdown of 126 cases:

Under 5: 24

5-17: 86

18+: 10

Minors under 18 (age undisclosed): 6

Vaccination status:

119 unvaccinated, 3 partially vaccinated with one of the recommended two-dose MMR sequence, 1 vaccinated, 3 unknown.

###