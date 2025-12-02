TUESDAY MEASLES UPDATE: DPH Reports 14 New Measles Cases in Upstate, Bringing Outbreak total to 76, Additional School Exposures

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Dec. 2, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. ― The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is reporting 14 new cases of measles in the state since Friday, bringing the total number of cases in South Carolina related to the Upstate outbreak to 76 and the total number reported to DPH this year to 79.

Eight of the new cases resulted from the previously reported exposure at the Way of Truth Church in Inman. The other two are still under investigation.

There are currently 134 individuals in quarantine and one in isolation.

Based on the new cases, DPH has identified public exposures at four schools, which began notifying potentially exposed students, faculty and staff yesterday. Those schools are Hendrix Elementary (40 students in quarantine), Marby Middle School (13 students in quarantine), Chapman High School (5 students in quarantine), and Tyger River Elementary School (17 students in quarantine). Students from those schools who quarantine successfully without becoming ill are scheduled to be able to return to classes between Dec. 11 and Dec. 15, depending on the school.

All students at previously identified sources of school exposures have returned to school.

Notifying a health care provider of a potential exposure before seeking care is very important. This allows prior arrangements to be made in clinical settings to prevent additional exposures of staff and other visitors as some clinical sites have also been settings of public exposures. Symptoms of measles typically begin 7-12 days (but up to 21 days) after exposure, and start with a cough, runny nose, and red watery eyes, along with a mild to moderate fever.

Two or three days later, the fever spikes, often as high as 104°F. At the same time, a red blotchy rash appears, usually first on the face and head, then rapidly spreads down the remainder of the body. A person with measles is contagious from four days before the rash appears through four days after its onset, so someone may be able to spread measles before they know they have the disease. It is important to stay home if you are ill. We encourage employers to make sure that workers stay out of worksites and facilities while ill to protect your businesses, your workers and your clients.

We remind people that measles is highly contagious and can cause serious illness resulting in hospitalizations and complications. If anyone who may have been exposed develops an illness with fever (101°F or more), cough, runny nose or red eyes, with or without rash, immediately call your doctor and let them know about the exposure and symptoms so that they can tell you what to do next. Your doctor should make special arrangements to evaluate you without putting other patients and medical office staff at risk of exposure. You will be asked to stay at home until the doctor clears you.

To stay up-to-date on the latest measles outbreak information, visit our dedicated webpage here.

Vaccination continues to be the best way to prevent measles and stop this outbreak. Vaccines are also available at many primary care provider offices and pharmacies, as well as DPH Health Departments.

Any community partners or organizations interested in scheduling a vaccination event from DPH’s Mobile Health Unit can request a visit to their location by completing this form on our website. DPH will prioritize requests for MMR vaccination events, if received, and will also take steps to increase appointment availability for MMR vaccination in health department locations, should demand dictate.

Outbreak Data Points

Age breakdown of 76 cases:

Under 5: 14

5-17: 49

18+: 8

Minors under 18 (age undisclosed): 5

Vaccination status:

69 unvaccinated, 3 partially vaccinated with one of the recommended two-dose MMR sequence, 1 vaccinated, 2 unknown, 1 still being investigated.

