Tyler Rifley Releases New Single ‘Craving’ — A Late-Night Pop Record About Wanting What Won’t Stay

A modern pop-rock-country release blending cinematic production with emotional clarity

The song lives in that space where logic loses. You know what’s happening, you know how it ends, but the pull is still there.” — Tyler Rifley

ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The song focuses on late-night moments — lying awake, second-guessing, sending a text you already know won’t change anything. The lyrics are intentionally non-specific, written to reflect a pattern rather than a single story. Craving isn’t about resolution; it sits in the tension between awareness and impulse.Sonically, Craving is expansive and modern, built on live performances and dynamic arrangement rather than minimalism. The production pulls from pop and rock structure with a clear country sensibility, landing somewhere between the emotional directness of modern country-pop and the scale of contemporary pop records. Fans of artists in the lane of Jonas Brothers or Morgan Wallen will recognize the balance between polish and rawness.The track features performances from session musicians whose work connects them to major artists and producers across the current music industry. Their involvement shows up in the feel of the record — big, intentional, and cinematic — supporting the song’s emotional weight without distraction.Craving was written, recorded, and produced through Midnight Sound Studios in Anchorage, Alaska. Operating outside traditional music hubs, Rifley works remotely with industry-connected players while maintaining a hands-on role across writing, production, and engineering.Rifley’s releases are built around songwriting and consistency rather than spectacle. His background as both artist and producer informs his sound, combining emotional clarity with an understanding of how records translate across platforms and audiences.In addition to releasing original music, Rifley runs Midnight Sound Studios, producing and recording music for artists across genres. His work reflects a focus on performance, scale, and tone — elements that are central to Craving.“Craving” is available now on all major streaming platforms.About Tyler RifleyTyler Rifley is an independent artist, producer, and songwriter based in Anchorage, Alaska. He releases original music while operating Midnight Sound Studios, working with artists locally and remotely.Media ContactMidnight Sound Studiosinfo@midnightsoundstudios.comInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/trifleyofficial/ YouTube: https://youtube.com/@trifleyofficial

