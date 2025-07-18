Tyler Rifley Releases Heartfelt Country-Pop Single 'Breathe' Inspired by Fatherhood and Family

Tyler Rifley Breathe Tyler Rifley Breathe

A Cinematic Journey Through Alaska and Fatherhood

This song is for my son, but I think every parent will feel this in their bones.” — Tyler Rifley

ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising country-pop artist Tyler Rifley unveils his most personal music video to date with "Breathe," a moving tribute to fatherhood, unconditional love, and resilience. The song's powerful message, rooted in Rifley's journey as a father, showcases his signature blend of heartfelt songwriting, cinematic production, and emotionally charged vocals."I've never been a part of any moment as precious as your first breath," Rifley sings-capturing the raw, unfiltered emotion that inspired the track. The song chronicles his transformation from uncertainty to purpose after the birth of his son, offering an anthem for anyone navigating life's valleys and victories.Produced by Midnight Studios LLC, the "Breathe" music video was filmed in the breathtaking landscapes of Alaska, blending real family moments with performance shots that reflect the song's depth. The project was directed by Rifley himself and features cinematography by CJ Mobley.WATCH THE MUSIC VIDEO HERE:

BREATHE MUSIC VIDEO

