Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,249 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 357,902 in the last 365 days.

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, Inc. (GD-OTS) Agrees To Pay $838,125 To Settle a Voluntary Disclosure Related to Phosphate Procedure Compliance Issues

HARRISBURG, PA —The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, Inc. (GD-OTS) has agreed to pay $838,125 to resolve allegations of civil liability associated with phosphate procedure compliance issues identified in several Department of Army contracts.  GD-OTS voluntarily disclosed the allegations.

According to United States Attorney Brian D. Miller, GD-OTS voluntarily disclosed that, between June 1, 2019 and April 8, 2021, GD-OTS (both as successor in interest to Medico Industries, and as the owner of GD-OTS-WB) submitted vouchers/invoices, and related documents and statements for payment for production of 60mm, 81mm, and 120mm shell bodies that did not receive phosphate tests with the frequency required by the contracts.  After it discovered the problems, GD-OTS took prompt corrective action and disclosed the matter to United States government contracting personnel.

This matter was handled by the Defense Criminal Investigative Service (DCIS), Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division (Army CID), Assistant U.S. Attorney Tamara Haken and the Affirmative Civil Enforcement Unit of the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, Inc. (GD-OTS) Agrees To Pay $838,125 To Settle a Voluntary Disclosure Related to Phosphate Procedure Compliance Issues

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.