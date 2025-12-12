General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, Inc. (GD-OTS) Agrees To Pay $838,125 To Settle a Voluntary Disclosure Related to Phosphate Procedure Compliance Issues

HARRISBURG, PA —The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, Inc. (GD-OTS) has agreed to pay $838,125 to resolve allegations of civil liability associated with phosphate procedure compliance issues identified in several Department of Army contracts. GD-OTS voluntarily disclosed the allegations.

According to United States Attorney Brian D. Miller, GD-OTS voluntarily disclosed that, between June 1, 2019 and April 8, 2021, GD-OTS (both as successor in interest to Medico Industries, and as the owner of GD-OTS-WB) submitted vouchers/invoices, and related documents and statements for payment for production of 60mm, 81mm, and 120mm shell bodies that did not receive phosphate tests with the frequency required by the contracts. After it discovered the problems, GD-OTS took prompt corrective action and disclosed the matter to United States government contracting personnel.

This matter was handled by the Defense Criminal Investigative Service (DCIS), Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division (Army CID), Assistant U.S. Attorney Tamara Haken and the Affirmative Civil Enforcement Unit of the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

# # #