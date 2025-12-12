Michigan Man Admits to Fentanyl Charge

CLARKSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – Filmel Williams, 64, of Harper Woods, Michigan, has admitted to illegally distributing fentanyl, announced U.S. Attorney Matthew L. Harvey.

According to court documents, Williams distributed fentanyl in Lumberport, West Virginia.

Williams faces up to 20 years in federal prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Cogar is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

The Greater Harrison Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.