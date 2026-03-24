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Louisiana Woman Charged and Agrees to Plead Guilty in Pandemic Relief Scheme

BOSTON – A Louisiana woman has been charged and has agreed to plead guilty to her alleged involvement in a multi-state scheme to obtain millions of dollars in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds for herself and others by submitting fraudulent applications to PPP lenders.

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Louisiana Woman Charged and Agrees to Plead Guilty in Pandemic Relief Scheme

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


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