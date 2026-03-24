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Blue Springs Man Sentenced for Distribution of Child Pornography

Kristopher Brandon Holcomb, 44, was uploading child porn on a popular mobile app and communicating with others he believed were minors on the app.  HSI's investigation revealed over 60 videos and almost 200 images on his electronic devices. He was sentenced to ten years in prison, ten years of supervised release and a lifetime of registering as a sex offender.

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Blue Springs Man Sentenced for Distribution of Child Pornography

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


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