Weekly Traffic Update: December 12, 2025

Tennessee St. to reopen from 6th St. to south of 9th St.

Beginning Monday, December 15, City contractors with the Jayhawk Watershed project will reopen a closed lane on Tennessee St. from 6th St. to just south of 9th St. A lane closure on Tennessee St. just south of 9th St. will remain in place to allow contractors with the CDBG project to complete sidewalk construction work in the area.

The City anticipates this closure to end by Friday, December 19, pending weather or other delays.

City celebrates the completion of Iowa St. reconstruction project

The City of Lawrence is excited to announce the completion of the Iowa St. reconstruction project, marking the end of a major effort to rebuild and modernize one of the community’s key north–south corridors.

Despite a busy construction season and significant traffic impacts, the project is finishing two months ahead of schedule, with Iowa St. fully reopening by the end of next week. At this time, final lane striping is being placed, and crews will work to install the permanent speed signs beginning Wednesday, December 17. Drivers should follow the posted speed limit while traveling through the area.

The reconstruction delivers a fully rebuilt roadway along Iowa St., along with new sidewalks, upgraded pedestrian and bike facilities, modern lighting, and critical utility and drainage improvements. Together, these upgrades are designed to provide a smoother, safer, and more reliable experience for everyone who travels the corridor.

Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.gov