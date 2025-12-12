City celebrates completion of Iowa St. reconstruction project

The City of Lawrence is excited to announce the completion of the Iowa St. reconstruction project, marking the end of a major effort to rebuild and modernize one of the community’s key north–south corridors.

Despite a busy construction season and significant traffic impacts, the project is finishing two months ahead of schedule, with Iowa St. fully reopening by the end of next week. At this time, final lane striping is being placed, and crews will work to install the permanent speed signs beginning Wednesday, December 17. Drivers should follow the posted speed limit while traveling through the area.

The reconstruction delivers a fully rebuilt roadway along Iowa St., along with new sidewalks, upgraded pedestrian and bike facilities, modern lighting, and critical utility and drainage improvements. Together, these upgrades are designed to provide a smoother, safer, and more reliable experience for everyone who travels the corridor.

What’s New on Iowa Street?

The Iowa St. reconstruction project includes a host of upgrades aimed at improving safety, comfort, and reliability:

Rebuilt roadway: New concrete pavement, curb, and gutter for a smoother, more durable driving surface.

Multimodal enhancements: Sidewalk separation from the roadway on the east side of Iowa St. between 19th St. and 21st St., plus a shared-use path replacing the existing sidewalk on the west side between 19th St and Irving Hill Rd. providing safer, more convenient options for people walking and biking.

Utility and drainage upgrades: Replacement of aging waterlines and installation of improved storm sewer infrastructure to enhance drainage and long-term system reliability.

Modern lighting: Updated streetlights with underground power to improve visibility, safety, and aesthetics along the corridor.

Final pavement markings and cleanup activities have been wrapping up in recent days, and all lanes are now open. Crews will work to finalize lane striping and install the permanent speed signs on Wednesday, December 17.

Appreciation for Our Community

The City recognizes that this project brought detours, delays, and construction fatigue over the past year. Throughout the process, residents, businesses, and commuters adjusted their routines and worked with temporary changes to access and traffic.

“We have a deep appreciation for all who use the corridor and for adjacent business who have been outstanding partners during construction. I am excited for the reopening of Iowa St.,” said Aaron Parker, project manager. “The road improvements will serve the City for years to come.”

The patience of our community has allowed us to complete an extremely important project that improves safety, accessibility, and reliability on a corridor that so many people use every day.

For more information about this project, visit lawrenceks.gov/mso/iowa-street.

Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.gov