Governor Newsom visits LA recovery efforts in Altadena and the Palisades, views homes set to be completed soon

Governor Newsom meets with Jim Harris, General Manager & CEO of Gladstones Restaurant. Photo credit: Governor’s Office.

Standing up for survivors

Governor Newsom sent a letter to President Trump, yet again urging him to follow through on his promise to deliver long-delayed federal relief for Californians displaced by the recent Los Angeles wildfires. This is the fourth request for funding since February, when President Trump promised he would “take care” of survivors. Governor Newsom recently updated his previous request from February and renewed the call for the federal government to provide $33.9 billion in funding for Los Angeles area survivors.

After returning from Washington, D.C. to where he met with leaders on both sides of the aisle, the Governor yesterday again pressed President Trump to immediately send the promised relief package to Congress, emphasizing that survivors have already waited too long. Newsom highlighted the state’s ongoing work with local leaders to provide emergency resources, temporary housing, and long-term recovery support. However, without Trump taking federal action, thousands of families remain stuck in limbo.

A copy of the Governor’s most recent letter can be found here.

Los Angeles’ historic recovery and rebuilding efforts

Since the first day these firestorms ignited, Governor Newsom has been on the ground leading an all-in state response and recovery.

The Governor deployed resources before the hurricane-force fires broke out – growing to over 16,000 boots on the ground at the peak of the state’s response. And in the hours that followed, Governor Newsom launched historic recovery and rebuilding efforts to help Los Angeles get back on its feet, faster.

By the numbers:

16,000 first responders and recovery personnel deployed.

$3.2 billion in Small Business Administration Assistance approved.

$144.2 million in individual assistance disbursed.

Over 40,000 visitors to disaster recovery centers.

30 days to clear properties of hazardous waste.

100% of the properties that opted-in to government run debris removal. have had their homes cleared of fire debris.

27 executive orders signed for response and fast recovery efforts.

8 of 8 schools resumed in person instruction.

9 of 9 water systems reactivated.

The rebuilding efforts by the Governor include:

Cutting red tape to help rebuild Los Angeles faster and stronger.

Providing tax and mortgage relief to those impacted by the fires.

Fast-tracking temporary housing and protecting tenants.

Safeguarding survivors from price gouging.

Supporting expedited permitting for rebuilding homes.

Getting kids back in the classroom.

Protecting victims from real estate speculators.

Helping businesses and workers get back on their feet.

State streamlining and grants lead to faster reviews

In alignment with the Governor’s executive orders, local governments have created fast-tracked permitting pathways for fire rebuilds, eliminating unnecessary reviews and streamlining local processes. In addition, local agencies have used $4 million in state grant funding to increase staffing and resources, further accelerating timelines.

As a result, local agencies are processing permits with, on average, fewer than 30 days of local review time. The average time from application to permit issuance for rebuilding homes across these agencies is approximately 85 days, which includes time spent by homeowners and their design teams making revisions to bring their plans up to code.

Recent legislative progress on LA disaster recovery

During the legislative session, Governor Newsom signed a bipartisan package of bills to aid in the rebuilding and recovery efforts of Los Angeles, including bills to codify actions the Governor has taken via executive order. This legislation represents one of the most significant reforms to the state’s disaster response, incorporating lessons learned and strengthening California’s ability to respond to future disasters.

Additionally, Governor Newsom has signed into law legislation for Los Angeles fire survivors to receive stronger mortgage relief and to provide fair interest for disaster-affected homeowners. California will continue aiding natural disasters now and in the future, this administration will not leave any Californian behind. However, this work cannot be continued without the support of the federal government and their services.

For more information visit ca.gov/lafires.