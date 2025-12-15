TOMORROW: Governor Newsom to make announcement with former CDC officials to expand California’s science-based public health leadership

VIRTUAL – Alongside public health leaders, Governor Gavin Newsom will make an announcement at a virtual press conference tomorrow with former Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officials who were fired or resigned as part of the Trump administration’s purge of science.

WHERE: Virtual

WHEN: Monday, December 15, 2025 at approximately 1:30 p.m.

LIVESTREAM: @CAgovernor Twitter page, California Governor Facebook page, and Governor’s Office YouTube page.

This event will also be available to TV stations on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”

*NOTE: This virtual press event will be open to credentialed media only. Members of the public and stakeholders will not be able to join, but can stream live using the links above. Media interested in participating must RSVP here no later than Monday, December 15 at 11 a.m.