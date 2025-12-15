Submit Release
News Search

There were 248 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 355,943 in the last 365 days.

TOMORROW: Governor Newsom to make announcement with former CDC officials to expand California’s science-based public health leadership

VIRTUAL – Alongside public health leaders, Governor Gavin Newsom will make an announcement at a virtual press conference tomorrow with former Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officials who were fired or resigned as part of the Trump administration’s purge of science. 

WHERE: Virtual 

WHEN: Monday, December 15, 2025 at approximately 1:30 p.m.

LIVESTREAM: @CAgovernor Twitter page, California Governor Facebook page, and Governor’s Office YouTube page.

This event will also be available to TV stations on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”

*NOTE: This virtual press event will be open to credentialed media only. Members of the public and stakeholders will not be able to join, but can stream live using the links above. Media interested in participating must RSVP here no later than Monday, December 15 at 11 a.m. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

TOMORROW: Governor Newsom to make announcement with former CDC officials to expand California’s science-based public health leadership

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.