Governor, First Partner statement on the death of Rob Reiner, Michele Singer Reiner

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom issued the following statement today on the death of Rob Reiner, renowned director, writer, and activist, and Michele Singer Reiner, the accomplished producer and photographer:

“Jen and I are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner.

“Rob was the big-hearted genius behind so many of the classic stories we love, with projects as wide-ranging as ‘The Princess Bride’ to ‘A Few Good Men.’ His boundless empathy made his stories timeless, teaching generations how to see goodness and righteousness in others – and encouraging us to dream bigger.

“That empathy extended well beyond his films. Rob was a passionate advocate for children and for civil rights — from taking on Big Tobacco to fighting for marriage equality to serving as a powerful voice in early education. He made California a better place through his good works.

“Rob will be remembered for his remarkable filmography and for his extraordinary contribution to humanity.”