'Authority Higher Than God': Court Commissioner Admonished for Improper Comments, Orders

(Subscription required) The Commission on Judicial Performance found that Commissioner Robert Driessen engaged in professional misconduct eight times during his three-year tenure at San Bernardino County Superior Court, which ended in 2024.

