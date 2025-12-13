Submit Release
Superior Court of Los Angeles County Unveils Court Commons, A New Pop-Up Exhibit Designed to Demystify the Court System

After two years of development, the Superior Court of Los Angeles County has officially launched Court Commons, a new pop-up community resource center designed to demystify the court system by engaging with Los Angeles County residents directly in their communities with on-the-spot resources and accessible civics education, Presiding Judge Sergio C. Tapia II announced today.

