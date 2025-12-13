Superior Court of Los Angeles County Unveils Court Commons, A New Pop-Up Exhibit Designed to Demystify the Court System

After two years of development, the Superior Court of Los Angeles County has officially launched Court Commons, a new pop-up community resource center designed to demystify the court system by engaging with Los Angeles County residents directly in their communities with on-the-spot resources and accessible civics education, Presiding Judge Sergio C. Tapia II announced today.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.