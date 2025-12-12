Riverhead’s Nearly $33M New Town Square

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the groundbreaking of the Town of Riverhead’s nearly $33 million new Town Square, the largest project funded through Riverhead’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI). The new public plaza and gathering space is the centerpiece of the Town’s $10 million DRI award and will spur tourism by facilitating year-round activities and providing accessible pedestrian connections and vistas from Main Street to the riverfront. The DRI provided $4.2 million for the project.

“Investing in Riverhead’s new Town Square is an investment in the residents who call this community home,” Governor Hochul said. “By creating accessible public spaces and connecting Main Street to the Peconic Riverfront, we’re strengthening the downtown area, supporting local businesses and reimagining how residents and visitors alike experience Riverhead. Across Long Island, downtowns are becoming vibrant destinations, and Riverhead is helping to lead the way.”

The new Town Square will feature green spaces, an amphitheater, public playground, walkways, a boutique hotel and mixed-use commercial spaces. Part of the project includes demolishing the mixed-use building at 127 East Main Street, which was built in the 1950s, and will open up the downtown to allow for the new gathering space.

In addition to $4.2 million from the DRI, the Town Square project also received $400,000 in Brownfield Opportunity Area funding through the DOS, $3.2 million from Empire State Development and $500,000 from New York State Historic Preservation Office. The project also included $400,000 provided by Suffolk County and $97,500 from the Suffolk County Downtown Revitalization funds. An additional $24 million in funding was provided through the federal RAISE Program.

The Town of Riverhead was named the Long Island Downtown Revitalization Initiative winner for the fifth round in 2021. Other DRI winners in the region include Westbury, Hicksville, Central Islip, Baldwin, Amityville and Hempstead.

In addition to the new Town Square, the following projects are also being funded by the DRI in Riverhead:

Expand the Suffolk Theater : Expand an existing, historic theater stage and add green room and back of house functions, all as a component of a larger development with residential units that include workforce housing.

: Expand an existing, historic theater stage and add green room and back of house functions, all as a component of a larger development with residential units that include workforce housing. Create a Mixed-Use Development at Griffin Ave : Construct a new mixed-use development consisting of workforce housing and retail/commercial space lining a public parking structure.

: Construct a new mixed-use development consisting of workforce housing and retail/commercial space lining a public parking structure. Enhance the Pedestrian Realm along Main Street : Install traffic calming design elements to improve pedestrian safety along Main Street at two prominent intersections, including curb bump-outs, raised crosswalks. and pedestrian signalization. Install new street trees and landscaping.

: Install traffic calming design elements to improve pedestrian safety along Main Street at two prominent intersections, including curb bump-outs, raised crosswalks. and pedestrian signalization. Install new street trees and landscaping. Implement a Public Art Program : Engage local artists to build permanent public artworks in Downtown Riverhead, building on success of existing community artworks.

: Engage local artists to build permanent public artworks in Downtown Riverhead, building on success of existing community artworks. Build a New Entrance and Welcome Center for the Library : Provide a new accessible entrance and pedestrian path with signage, lighting and landscaping and include interior space for a self-serving visitor center providing promotional materials for Downtown businesses and events.

: Provide a new accessible entrance and pedestrian path with signage, lighting and landscaping and include interior space for a self-serving visitor center providing promotional materials for Downtown businesses and events. Enhance Peconic Park with an Adaptive Playground: Construct a playground and park space with a water feature and educational activities that relates to the waterfront location and utilizes green infrastructure and design to aid in downtown resiliency efforts.

Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “Today’s groundbreaking for Riverhead’s new Town Square is an exciting step for a community that envisions a more vibrant and connected downtown. Under the leadership of Governor Kathy Hochul and the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, this new public plaza and gathering space will create a welcoming waterfront destination that will open new opportunities for community events, strengthen the economic heartbeat of downtown and make the Peconic River an accessible, celebrated asset for residents and visitors alike. Riverhead’s new Town Square will serve as a source of pride and possibility for community members.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Riverhead’s new Town Square reflects the power of investing in projects that strengthen local economies and enhance quality of life. By opening new connections from Main Street to the waterfront and creating a year-round gathering space, this project lays the groundwork for sustained economic activity and continued downtown revitalization. ESD is proud to support a community-driven vision that advances both economic opportunity and a stronger, more inclusive public realm.”

New York State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Acting Commissioner Kathy Moser said, “For centuries, town squares have served as the heart of community life – public places where people gather and celebrate. We are proud to support Governor Hochul’s vision and the Downtown Revitalization Initiative in Riverhead to carry that tradition forward. This new public gathering space honors the town’s rich history with theater, art, trees, and thoughtful landscaping. The town square also looks to the future with a fully accessible and inclusive children’s playground. These improvements will not only spark economic activity but will also give residents and visitors a welcoming place to relax, reconnect, and build community.”

Empire State Development Board Chairman Kevin Law said, “This groundbreaking is an important milestone for Riverhead and for the continued revitalization of Long Island’s downtowns. Strategic state investments like this help reenergize Main Streets, attract new businesses, and create public spaces that bring communities together. Riverhead’s new Town Square will open access to the waterfront, draw more activity to local shops and restaurants, and strengthen the East End as a destination for residents and visitors alike. This is the kind of investment that makes a real difference for Long Island and for the people who call Riverhead home.”

LIREDC Co-Chairs Linda Armyn, President & CEO at FourLeaf Federal Credit Union and Dr. Kimberly R. Cline, President of Long Island University, said, “The Downtown Revitalization Initiative continues to deliver transformational results across Long Island, and the Riverhead Town Square is a powerful example of that impact. This project will create a vibrant, inclusive public space that strengthens community connections, and reinforces Riverhead’s role as a gateway to the East End. We look forward to seeing this new Town Square become a welcoming destination for residents, workers, and visitors for years to come.”

Senator Chuck Schumer said, “Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law we passed, I was proud to deliver a highly competitive $24.12 million U.S. Department of Transportation RAISE grant to Riverhead to reimagine and revitalize its downtown. This transformational infusion of federal funding will allow Riverhead Town to reclaim the Peconic riverfront for public enjoyment; install necessary flood mitigation measures; spur mixed-use development; support local small businesses; and make downtown safer and more accessible for pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists alike. I have been glad to work with Riverhead leaders to secure funding for these improvements because I know they will supercharge Riverhead’s renaissance and secure its place as a great place to live, work, shop and raise a family for decades to come.”

State Senator Anthony H. Palumbo said, “The groundbreaking ceremony for the Riverhead Town Square Project is a momentous occasion for the community and a testament to the hard work and collaboration of our state, local and federal partners in supporting this transformative plan. I applaud Supervisor Hubbard and Councilmembers Rothwell, Kern, Merrifield and Waski on their leadership and continual efforts to move this project forward to completion.”

Assemblymember Jodi Giglio said, “As a former Riverhead Town Board member and current member of the New York State Assembly, I am proud to support the groundbreaking of the Riverhead Town Square. This project represents a significant step forward in revitalizing our downtown, creating new opportunities for local businesses, and providing a vibrant space for residents to gather, celebrate, and grow together. I look forward to seeing Riverhead thrive as a cultural and economic hub for the East End.”

Suffolk County Executive Edward Romaine said, “Downtown areas are the cornerstone of every community, and Suffolk County continues to see them flourish. Thank you to Governor Hochul for her commitment to this mission that creates local jobs, supports small businesses, and gives every community a sense of pride and a special place that showcases the quality of life that Suffolk residents expect and deserve.”

Riverhead Town Supervisor Tim Hubbard said, “The Riverhead Town Square will be the economic, social and cultural epicenter that our downtown desperately needed – a place that will bring community members together, boost local businesses, attract visitors and reconnect us with the natural beauty of our waterfront. This project represents the best of what we can achieve when government, community and private partners collaborate toward a shared goal. We're building a future where Riverhead thrives socially, culturally and economically. This groundbreaking is a testament to our resilience and our commitment to growth that honors both our history and our future.”

About the Downtown Revitalization Initiative

The DRI was launched in 2016 to accelerate and bolster the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in all 10 regions of the State to serve as centers of activity and catalysts for increased local investments. Led by the Department of State, DRI communities benefit from partnerships with and coordinated technical assistance provided by the Department of Housing and Community Renewal (HCR), Empire State Development (ESD) and the New York State Energy Research & Development Authority (NYSERDA). The DRI represents an unprecedented and innovative "plan-then-act" strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate implementation. To date, the State has awarded a total of $1.2 billion to 151 communities through both programs.