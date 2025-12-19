Alan’s K9 Academy Named 2025 Best of Georgia Award Winner

CARTERSVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alan’s K9 Academy, one of North Georgia’s most trusted dog training and behavior resources, has earned the 2025 Best of Georgia Award, marking its second consecutive win. The recognition reinforces the Academy’s role as a go to source for professional, accessible, and effective training for families across Cartersville, Acworth, Marietta, Canton, Woodstock, Dallas, Jasper, and Cumming.Founded with a focus on practical, results driven training, Alan’s K9 Academy has built a strong reputation for turning challenging behavior into manageable, lasting skills. From leash reactivity and impulse control to confidence building and advanced obedience, the Academy helps overwhelmed or unruly dogs become calm, reliable companions while giving owners clear guidance they can use every day.With a presence throughout the North Atlanta metropolitan corridor, the Academy is known for helping families reach goals that range from peaceful walks and better manners to service and therapy dog development. The results have shaped long standing trust across the region.“This award is a tremendous honor, but the true reward is watching the transformation that happens with every dog and family we support,” says Alan Carr, founder of Alan’s K9 Academy. “Our approach is structured, consistent, and rooted in understanding each dog’s unique needs. This recognition reflects the dedication of our team and the trust our clients place in us.”Serving Georgia’s Fastest Growing CommunitiesAlan’s K9 Academy works with dog owners across Cartersville, Acworth, Dallas, Marietta, Woodstock, Canton, Cumming, and Jasper. Families rely on the Academy for structure, confidence building, and results that last long after training ends. The team focuses on creating balanced dogs prepared for real world situations in public and at home.A Growing Impact Across North GeorgiaAs demand rises, Alan’s K9 Academy plans to:• Expand training programs• Offer more community workshops• Increase support for owners building stronger relationships with their petsWhy Georgia Families Choose Alan’s K9 Academy• Award winning results• Proven transformations• Practical owner coaching• Trusted by veterinarians, rescues, and North Georgia familiesFor dog owners seeking reliable, results driven training, Alan’s K9 Academy remains a leading resource.For more information click here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.