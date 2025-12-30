Dreamscapes Outdoor Living and Play Named 2025 Best of Georgia Award Winner

CARROLLTON, GA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dreamscapes Outdoor Living and Play has been named a 2025 Best of Georgia Award winner, recognizing the company’s craftsmanship, creativity, and dedication to helping families make the most of their outdoor spaces. Known for transforming Georgia backyards into functional, family-friendly retreats, Dreamscapes Outdoor Living and Play has become a go-to name for homeowners who want their outdoor spaces to work as beautifully as they look.From custom stamped and stained concrete to paver patios, sod installation, irrigation, and outdoor lighting, Dreamscapes handles every part of the process in-house. Their team also offers professional landscape software and design, creating detailed plans before a single shovel hits the dirt. Beyond landscaping, they serve as a full playset and outdoor furniture retailer, carrying trusted brands like Patiova and Telescope Casual, ensuring that every playset is up to CPSC standards. Offering delivery and installation, their start-to-finish service sets Dreamscapes Outdoor Living and Play apart as a true partner for homeowners.“This award means a lot to our team because it comes from the people we serve,” said a team member. “We put a lot of pride into making every yard feel unique, and it’s rewarding to know that our work is helping families spend more time outside together.”As the company looks ahead, Dreamscapes Outdoor Living and Play plans to expand its design offerings and continue raising the bar for outdoor living in Georgia. The 2025 Best of Georgia Award is a reflection of the company’s ongoing mission to deliver on its promise: Your Dreams, Our Mission.For more information click here

