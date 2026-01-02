Golf Carts Atlanta & Flamingo Custom Carts Named 2025 Best of Georgia Award Winners

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a city where even a quick ride to the pool can feel like a mini parade, two Atlanta powerhouses have officially earned statewide recognition for elevating the humble golf cart into a true lifestyle statement. Golf Carts Atlanta and Flamingo Custom Carts have been named 2025 Best of Georgia Award winners, celebrating their shared impact on an industry that’s rapidly becoming one of the city’s favorite forms of expression.Golf Carts Atlanta has long been known as the operation that brings technical expertise, reliable service, and full-scale customization directly to customers. Whether it’s on-site repairs, high-end parts, lithium battery conversions, premium audio, or custom builds from the frame up, the team has carved out a reputation for solutions that are as functional as they are polished. Flamingo Custom Carts, meanwhile, has mastered the art of flair: bold paintwork, standout lighting, wheel and lift upgrades, and underglow setups that turn neighborhood rides into rolling events. Together, the two shops have shaped Atlanta’s cart culture into something unmistakably local: practical when needed, stylish by default.“This award means a great deal to us because it reflects what we’ve built alongside our customers,” said a representative from Golf Carts Atlanta. “People aren’t just looking for transportation—they’re looking for a way to stand out, to enjoy the ride, and to make it their own. We’re proud to help create that.”Flamingo Custom Carts echoed the sentiment, adding, “Our goal has always been simple: build carts that feel like extensions of personality. Atlanta’s creativity fuels ours, and this recognition is a reminder of why we love what we do.”As they celebrate their 2025 Best of Georgia Award, marking their second consecutive win after also earning the honor in 2024, both teams remain focused on the road ahead, pushing creativity, elevating craftsmanship, and proving that in Atlanta, an unforgettable ride isn’t a luxury. It’s an expectation.For more information click here

