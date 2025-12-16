WORK-SELF Launches the World’s First Identity-Led Career Operating System Powered by Agentic AI

WORK-SELF Career Operating System

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artificial intelligence is transforming how work gets done. What it has not solved is how people navigate careers when roles are temporary, skills expire quickly, and professional identity is constantly under pressure. Today, WORK-SELF is stepping into that gap.The Europe-based startup announced the public expansion of its platform as the world’s first identity-led Career Operating System , powered by agentic AI and designed to function as a persistent Career Co-pilot for individuals and professional coaches navigating the future of work.While most career technology focuses on hiring, resumes, or short-term optimization, WORK-SELF positions itself as infrastructure for career evolution itself.From Roles to IdentityCareers are no longer linear. Professionals are expected to reskill repeatedly, manage portfolio careers, and make high-stakes decisions amid constant change. AI has accelerated productivity, but it has also amplified job displacement, career uncertainty, burnout, and misalignment.WORK-SELF starts where traditional platforms stop: with the individual.Instead of centering job titles or vacancies, the platform maps identity, values, energy patterns, strengths, and long-term direction. This data forms the foundation of a Career Operating System designed to support users across transitions, reinvention cycles, and periods of uncertainty.The goal is not to optimize a single career move, but to provide continuity across an entire working life.A Career Co-pilot Built on Agentic AIAt the core of WORK-SELF is an agentic AI architecture built to operate as a persistent career intelligence layer.Unlike chatbots or static assessments, the Career Co-pilot continuously synthesizes structured career audit data, reflective inputs, goals, and progress signals to generate personalized career paths, 12-month action plans, and real-time guidance. The system adapts as users evolve, maintaining long-term context rather than resetting with each interaction.This mirrors how AI co-pilots are changing software development and operations, but applies the model for the first time to career decision-making, an area historically resistant to automation due to its complexity and emotional depth.Human Coaching, Augmented Not ReplacedWORK-SELF integrates live, professional career coaches directly into its operating system.Agentic AI handles continuity, synthesis, and pattern recognition, while coaches focus on judgment, nuance, and human insight. Coaches work with AI-generated career blueprints, identity data, and progress analytics, allowing sessions to go deeper faster and extend impact beyond live conversations.For users, this creates a hybrid experience: continuous AI support paired with high-trust human guidance. For coaches, it unlocks scale and precision without sacrificing quality.Founder Perspective“AI has made work faster, but it has also made careers more fragile,” said Wolf Magdelinic, Co-Founder of WORK-SELF. “People are being asked to reinvent themselves repeatedly without any system that understands who they are over time. WORK-SELF changes that. We’ve built an identity-led Career Co-pilot that helps people adapt to disruption without losing clarity, coherence, or direction.”Magdelinic describes WORK-SELF not as a tool, but as a new operating layer for work itself.Defining a New CategoryWORK-SELF does not compete directly with hiring platforms, coaching marketplaces, or productivity tools. Instead, it replaces the fragmented model entirely. By unifying identity mapping, agentic AI, structured career planning, and human coaching into a single platform, WORK-SELF defines a new category it calls identity-first career infrastructure.As AI continues to disrupt roles faster than institutions can respond, WORK-SELF positions itself as a de facto operating system for career clarity, alignment, and long-term evolution.WORK-SELF is now live globally.More information at https://work-self.com

