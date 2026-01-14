WORK-SELF Launches Next-Generation AI Job-Matching Engine to Help Professionals Find the Right Role in 30 Days

WORK-SELF Career Operating System

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WORK-SELF , the identity-led Career Operating System, today announced the launch of its next-generation AI job-matching and career decision engine, designed to help professionals identify and commit to the right next role in as little as 30 days.Built for a workforce navigating constant change, the platform moves beyond traditional CV-based matching and recruiter-led placement models. Instead, WORK-SELF uses Agentic AI to integrate identity signals, skills, values, leadership style, and market demand into structured career decisions, giving users clarity before they apply, interview, or accept an offer.The launch marks a major step forward in how careers are navigated in the age of AI.From Job Matching to Career Decision IntelligenceAt the core of WORK-SELF is Maya, an Agentic AI career advisor that acts as an operating layer across the career transition process. Maya synthesizes user inputs with role taxonomies, skills frameworks, and labour-market signals to generate personalized career paths, skill-development plans, and decision frameworks.Unlike job boards that optimize for volume or recruiters that optimize for speed, WORK-SELF is designed to optimize for decision quality.“Most people struggle because they don’t know which opportunity is right,” said Wolf Magdelinic, Co-Founder of WORK-SELF. “We built WORK-SELF to function as career decision infrastructure. Our AI helps people see clearly, compare options intelligently, and avoid costly misaligned moves.”Human Expertise as a Precision LayerTo support high-stakes career decisions, WORK-SELF also integrates a curated network of certified career coaches directly into the platform. These experts operate as a human-in-the-loop layer, augmenting the AI where nuance, reflection, and accountability matter most.This hybrid model reflects a broader shift in AI adoption: software handling complexity and scale, with human supervision providing judgment and context when required.“AI is exceptional at pattern recognition and scenario modeling, but career decisions are still deeply personal,” Magdelinic added. “The future is not AI or humans. It’s AI with human expertise precisely where it adds the most value.”Designed for Modern Job TransitionsWORK-SELF is purpose-built for professionals navigating:- Career pivots and post-graduate transitions- Re-entry into the workforce after a break- Burnout or role misalignment- Skill repositioning in an AI-driven economyThe platform’s latest release includes the 30-Day Job Clarity Sprint , a structured, outcome-driven program that helps users define their next role, identify skill gaps, and make confident job decisions without pressure from recruiters or opaque algorithms.Building Career Infrastructure for the AI EraAs careers become increasingly non-linear, WORK-SELF positions itself as long-term infrastructure rather than a transactional service. The company’s vision is to provide an ongoing Career Operating System that evolves alongside users as their roles, priorities, and industries change.“The old career tools were built for a linear world that no longer exists,” said Magdelinic. “WORK-SELF is building the intelligence layer for continuous career navigation, where AI, structured tools, and human expertise work together to support people across decades of work.”About WORK-SELFWORK-SELF is an identity-led Career Operating System powered by Agentic AI. The platform helps professionals navigate job transitions, career pivots, and long-term career decisions with clarity, confidence, and structure. By combining advanced AI job-matching with human expertise, WORK-SELF enables better career outcomes in the age of AI.

